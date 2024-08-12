Local

Week begins with early fall-like temperatures, sunny skies

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh skyline sunshine WPXI

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like the middle of September to start the week, with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start the week, along with pleasant conditions during the day.

High temperatures will slowly work back into the 80s as we go through the week, but rain will stay away until Friday. Enjoy this nice break from high humidity for most of the week.

