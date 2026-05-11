Weeklong event highlights vegan dishes from Pittsburgh restaurants

PITTSBURGH — A weeklong event showcasing vegan dishes and restaurants in Pittsburgh is getting underway.

Pittsburgh Vegan Restaurant Week runs from May 11-17, and 15 restaurants from across the city are taking part.

Organizer Humane Action Pennsylvania says the event is designed to let people explore the city’s growing plant-based food scene.

“Pittsburgh Vegan Restaurant Week is about showing people that plant-based food can be exciting, approachable, and delicious,” said Natalie Ahwesh, executive director of Humane Action Pennsylvania.

Click here to see the full list of participating restaurants and the meals they’re offering.

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