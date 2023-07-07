Weeks-long closure of New Kensington Bridge will start sooner than expected

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews have been working on the New Kensington Bridge since this spring, but a major part of that construction is going to be happening a whole year earlier than scheduled.

“The last time the bridge was worked on significantly was 1989, so we’re about 30, 35 years approaching,” said Jason Zang, Assistant District Executive for Construction with PennDOT.

This construction, according to Zang, will have contractors replacing the overlay on the bridge, repairing steel, and replacing the expansion dams.

“The expansion dam work and the overlay of the bridge deck cannot be done with traffic on it, so that’s the main portion of the work,” Zang said.

This work wasn’t supposed to start until next summer, but PennDOT said the contractor was able to get all of the materials earlier than expected.

“They’re a great contractor, they’re aggressive, they’re going to get it done,” Zang said.

Right now, the bridge and the section of Freeport Road that goes under the bridge are expected to close on July 17. A backup date is scheduled for July 24.

There will be a detour across the Tarentum Bridge, which can be inconvenient for some drivers

“I will either have to go down to the Hulton Bridge, or take the Tarentum Bridge, so that is a huge inconvenience for me,” said Sean Bradley of New Kensington.

But, Bradley said he’s glad the work is being done, especially ahead of schedule.

“That part I am happy for because obviously, safety is the number one issue with these things, so the sooner the better,” Bradley said.

Once the bridge is closed, PennDOT said this portion of the work being done on the bridge should be completed within six weeks.

