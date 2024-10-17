‘We’re still battling perception’: Downtown stakeholders talk housing, assets at Developers Forum

PITTSBURGH — When Mayor Ed Gainey looks to measure the progress of downtown revitalization post pandemic, he sees the increase in evening activity as a major bellwether.

“If people are going to restaurants and restaurants are booked on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if the bars downtown are booked and people are drinking and having a good time, then the fear factor is more perception than it is reality,” Gainey said while participating on a panel discussion at the Crown Castle Developers Forum, hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Alliance at Point Park University on Wednesday morning.

Gainey also referenced the vibrancy seen in the Cultural District on most evenings, when Cultural Trust theaters are packed with visitors seeing shows, many of whom come from outside the city to engage not only in the arts, but eat at nearby restaurants and check out retailers.

