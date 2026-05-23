‘We’re trying to win now’: Mason Rudolph expects to be Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing Aaron Rodgers back, Mason Rudolph made a case for why he should be the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

“This is a veteran team,” Rudolph said on Wednesday after the Steelers’ OTAs practice. “We’re trying to win now. You don’t bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don’t want to win now.

“We want to make a playoff push. And I know that I can contribute with that veteran culture.”

Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio confirmed during his media availability on Tuesday that the team has a plan for getting all four quarterbacks reps.

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