Wesco completes acquisition of Singapore-based engineering firm

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Wesco International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has officially completed its $136 million acquisition of a Singapore-based supplier of engineered cooling solutions and lifecycle services for data centers.

Wesco has purchased Newark Engineering Group, with its headquarters in Singapore as well as offices in Malaysia and Indonesia. The buy not only bolsters Wesco’s presence in southeast Asia, but it boosts its capabilities in the fast-growing data center market.

“Newark Engineering brings specialized expertise in designing, installing and maintaining advanced thermal management systems critical to data center performance and reliability. This acquisition expands Wesco’s participation in the data center value chain, while strengthening the company’s presence across Southeast Asia,” said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel in a prepared statement.

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