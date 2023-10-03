West Mifflin police searching for man last seen getting into an Uber

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they said is considered endangered.

Lydell Harvey, 42, was last seen getting into an Uber on Sept. 19 in the area of Midway Drive, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and had a Giant Eagle bag and a backpack.

Harvey is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person, please call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125 or text them at (412)-589-9673.

