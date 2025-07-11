West Mifflin road to close for more than 2 months as part of Mon-Fayette Expressway Project

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A part of a road in West Mifflin will close for more than two months for work related to the Mon-Fayette Expressway Project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said New England Road will be closed between Camp Hollow Road and State Route 837 starting July 14.

The closure is for crews to erect steel girders for the new Mon-Fayette Expressway bridge that will run over New England Road.

Detour signs will be posted utilizing State Route 837, State Route 885 and the upper portion of New England Road.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of September.

