West Penn Power introduces new remote-controlled equipment to prevent, shorten service disruptions

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — West Penn Power is upgrading its power system and introducing remote-controlled equipment in Allegheny County.

Twelve remote-controlled devices will be installed along neighborhood power lines that serve nearly 4,900 customers in Oakdale, North Fayette Township and Findlay Township.

A release from the power company says the equipment is designed to help prevent service interruptions, particularly during severe weather.

“We continue to invest in new technologies and equipment to provide safe and dependable electric service for our customers,” FirstEnergy President John Hawkins said. “This project features remote-controlled switches that will allow us to quickly reconfigure our network when a power line is out of service, temporarily switching customers to a pair of nearby power lines to keep their lights on while our utility crews make repairs. This is particularly important for these communities, where trees beyond our permitted trimming areas in woods directly outside a local substation frequently contact our electrical lines and disrupt power.”

The devices replace equipment that could only be operated by line workers driving to each location.

West Penn Power says the project is expected to be completed by November.

