West Virginia coal miner dies on the job; leaves behind wife, 3 kids

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia coal miner died on the job on Friday, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

The miner has been identified as Colton Walls, 34, of Bruceton Mills, NBC affiliate WSAZ reports. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Walls worked as a longwall electrician at the Arch Coal, Leer Mining Complex in Taylor County, which is less than two hours from Pittsburgh.

“Our miners are the backbone of West Virginia, and every loss we experience hits us to our deepest cores,” Gov. Justice said. “The heart and soul of West Virginia are found in our coal miners, and today, we grieve the loss of one of our own. I’m told that Mr. Walls was truly dedicated, hardworking, and brave, and I know he’ll be dearly missed by many. It’s moments like these that remind us of the incredible sacrifices made by those who have the courage to be a miner. So, please hold his family and loved ones close in your hearts tonight. Cathy and I will continue to keep him and all our other miners in our prayers.”

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are handling the investigation.

