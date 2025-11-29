West Virginia governor speaks with Channel 11 after 2 of state’s National Guard members shot in D.C.

Channel 11 spoke directly with West Virginia’s governor on Friday, following the targeted ambush on two of his National Guard members stationed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

This comes after the governor erroneously said that both guard members died, before reversing course.

>>> PHOTOS: 2 National Guard members shot in DC <<<

It’s being called a vicious, targeted attack — when two National Guard members were ambushed outside the White House. They were there as part of President Donald Trump’s “Safe and Beautiful” mission to reduce crime in the nation’s capital.

Twenty-year-old Sarah Beckstrom died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day.

A fellow guardsman, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, is still in the hospital fighting for his life, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

“There is so much love going out for Sarah, and I had a chance to get to the hospital to spend time with Sarah’s family, Andrew’s family,” said Morrisey, a Republican. “These are wonderful people.”

The alleged shooter is an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the war in Afghanistan.

Morrisey said he was aware that the National Guard from his state might face some opposition, but he wasn’t briefed on any memos indicating a heightened threat environment.

“This was a political, a targeting of the guardsmen,” he said. “We’re all going to get to the details of what happened. I don’t know how you prepare for something like this.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Suspect in shooting of National Guard members faces murder charge as US halts all asylum decisions

Channel 11 also asked Morrisey about erroneously telling the nation that both guard members died.

“You try to get the most accurate information from the most credible sources. We do that, and we take great pride in that,” he said. “Sometimes you find that information is wrong or it changes.”

Morrisey says he stands by the National Guard and their families, adding he’s proud of the West Virginia guardsmen who took down the suspect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group