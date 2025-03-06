West Virginia man arrested after TSA intercepts gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — A West Virginia man was arrested after TSA intercepted a gun at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The handgun was found at a security checkpoint in a carry-on bag on Wednesday. It belonged to a Morgantown resident.

TSA said they are on pace to set a record for most guns caught at the airport in a year.

“Our officers continue to prevent individuals from carrying guns onto their flights,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “Yesterday they detected an old pistol in a traveler’s carry-on bag. It marked the 10th firearm that has been intercepted at one of the two airport checkpoints. At this pace, the number of guns caught could set an annual record. It’s not the type of record we want to set. We would much prefer that fewer individuals bringing guns to the checkpoints.”

Allegheny County Police said charges were also filed against a man they said brought a gun to the airport without a permit. That gun was also found on Wednesday.

TSA continues its efforts to remind everyone to never bring a gun or gun parts with them to a checkpoint.

Anyone who violates that rule could receive a fine of up to $15,000.

