Westbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum reopen after crash

Westbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum blocked after crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — All westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum have reopened after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. at milepost 51, between the Pittsburgh No. 57 and Allegheny Valley No. 48 interchanges.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes. Some delays remain in the area, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

