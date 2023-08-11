Western Pennsylvania communities benefitting from ‘Green Light-Go’ grants

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced which communities are getting traffic signal updates as a result of “Green Light-Go” grants provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“Thanks to these grants, drivers and pedestrians are now safer, and Pennsylvanians can get where they need to go quicker and more efficiently. I’m proud that the Department of Transportation, led by Secretary Carroll, will continue to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians as we continue to deliver real results across the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.

The Green Light-Go grants work by reimbursing municipalities for updates improving existing traffic signals. Some of the eligible updates include installing LED technology, retiming traffic signals, developing special event plans and other upgrades. Nearly $36 million in grants are being distributed to almost 80 municipalities across the state.

See the list below for communities in western Pennsylvania using these grants for upgrades, and what the upgrades are.

Allegheny County

Municipality of Bethel Park – $41,280 to replace antiquated pedestrian signal equipment at Oxford Drive & Home Depot Driveway/UPMC South Driveway and Oxford Drive and Alicia Drive;

City Of Pittsburgh – $430,000.13 for new traffic signal controllers throughout the city;

City Of Pittsburgh – $954,552.43 for updated signal equipment at Penn Avenue & Highland Avenue; S. Aiken Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue; and Bayard Street & Neville Street;

Elizabeth Township – $312,000 for updated signal equipment at Lovedale Road & McKeesport Road;

Fox Chapel Borough – $204,918.50 for updated signal equipment at Fox Chapel Road & Field Club Road;

Ingram Borough – $219,602 for updated signal equipment at Ingram Avenue & Prospect Avenue;

Town of McCandless – $306,222 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Duncan Avenue;

Town of McCandless – $227,016 for updated signal equipment at Perry Highway (SR 0011) & 19 North Drive;

Town of McCandless – $217,696 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Remington Drive;

Town of McCandless – $227,314 for updated signal equipment at Thompson Run Road & Red Coach Road;

Town of McCandless – $350,532 for updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & McIntyre Square;

Town of McCandless – $275,404 for updated signal equipment at Ingomar Road & Blazier Drive;

Millvale Borough – $196,268 for updated signal equipment at Evergreen Road & North Avenue;

Municipality of Monroeville – $308,000 for updated signal equipment at Monroeville Boulevard & Northern Pike (SR 2081)/Municipal Center;

Municipality Of Mt. Lebanon – $490,080 for various signal upgrades throughout the municipality;

Neville Township – $252,232 for updated signal equipment at Neville Road & Gulf Oil Co.

North Fayette Township – $158,480 for updated signal equipment at Steubenville Pike (SR 3066) & Oakdale Road (SR 3063)/Mahoney Road;

Pitcairn Borough – $59,932.43 for updated signal equipment along Broadway (SR 130)

Plum Borough – $55,105 for pedestrian upgrades at Hulton Road (SR 2058) & Hulton Road/Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082);

Plum Borough – $252,300 for updated signal equipment at Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082) & Ramparts Boulevard;

South Fayette Township – $313,130 for updated signal equipment at Washington Pike & Twin Ponds Lane;

Wilkinsburg Borough – $212,425.20 for updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & North Avenue; and

Wilkinsburg Borough – $274,313.60 for updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & Glenn Avenue/Park Avenue.

Armstrong County

Armstrong County Maintenance – $320,000 for updated signal equipment at Route 66, Route 128 and Fort Run Road in Manor Township.

Beaver County

East Rochester Borough – $230,000 for updated signal equipment at Ohio River Blvd. (Route 65) & East Rochester Monaca Bridge.

Butler County

Cranberry Township – $165,600 for updated vehicle detection throughout the township.

Fayette County

Dunbar Township – $65,640 for updated signal equipment along University Dr. (Route 119).

Mercer County

Borough Of Greenville – $327,081 for updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 358) and Columbia Ave. (SR 4011).

Venango County

City Of Franklin – $314,760 for updated signal equipment at Liberty St. (Route 62) & 12th St.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group