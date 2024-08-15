Western Pennsylvanians react to Biden administration’s Medicare deal

PITTSBURGH — Medicare recipients may soon pay less for some of the costliest prescription drugs on the market.

The Biden administration announced this week that it struck a deal with drugmakers - effectively lowering prices.

This deal could ease the financial burden on one in seven older adults who are currently struggling to pay for their medications.

Some people Channel 11 spoke with aren’t so sure about the move. Others are pleased.

Pittsburgh resident Denice Galpern was happy to hear the news.

“I think that’s great,” Galpern said.

The White House announced lower prices have been negotiated for 10 of the costliest prescription drugs under Medicare.

Among them: Jardiance, a diabetes drug, negotiated to a price of $197 for a 30-day supply, down from the $573 list price.

Other drugs on the list: Imbruvica, used for blood cancers, negotiated to just over $9,000, down from nearly $15,000.

And Eliquis, a blood thinner, will now be $231, down from $521.

Galpern just picked up some for her mom.

“Once again I reminded myself I was seeing what it would cost to get from Canada but today once again I paid and it’s substantial and it would be great if any of them could be lowered, people need that,” Galpern said.

Some aren’t so sure about the deal.

“I think it’s good but I think it’s going to impact the premiums for Medicare people,” said Donna McGannon. “I just think the government needs to stay out of the prescription drug business.”

Issues over the federal announcement were also voiced by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

The CEO released a statement reading in part:

“The administration is using the IRA’s [Inflation Reduction Act] price-setting scheme to drive political headlines, but patients will be disappointed when they find out what it means for them. There are no assurances patients will see lower out-of-pocket costs because the law did nothing to rein in abuses by insurance companies.”

That statement explains it’s those insurance companies that ultimately decide what medicines are covered and what patients pay.

It is not effective immediately. New prices won’t take effect until 2026. Click here for the full list of drugs impacted by the deal.

