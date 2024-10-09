Western Psych nurses unanimously vote to authorize strike

PITTSBURGH — Nurses at UPMC Western Psych have unanimously voted to authorize a strike.

The nurses authorized the strike on Monday. The union representing the nurses, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, says they’ve grown “increasingly alarmed” as UPMC has closed dozens of beds throughout the facility because it’s understaffed. The nurses argue that closed beds, understaffing and turnover undermine Western Psych’s ability to handle the “growing mental health and substance abuse crisis in the region.”

“We are in an all-out, national mental health emergency and UPMC’s lack of investment has seriously curtailed Western Psych’s capacity to face this crisis,” said Dr. Kenneth Thompson

The nurses want UPMC to invest its resources into retaining and recruiting nurses so Western Psych is “fully operational” and patients receive “effective treatment.”

SEIU says the nurses have been negotiating a new union contract with UMPC since Aug. 1.

A strike date has not yet been set.

Channel 11 has reached out to UPMC for a statement, but has not yet heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group