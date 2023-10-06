Westmoreland County 911 center dealing with dispatcher shortage

GREENSBURG, Pa. — 911 dispatchers answer the phone for pretty much every emergency you can think of: From medical emergencies to fires, car crashes, and crimes.

But right now, dispatchers in Westmoreland County are feeling more than just the stresses of the job. They’re also feeling the stress of being understaffed.

They’re short about 13 dispatchers. Typically, their full staff would have 60.

“If we would lose one or two more, we could be in that critical stage,” said Gene Good, the Westmoreland County Public Safety 911 Coordinator.

911 dispatchers serve as sort of the “first” first responder. They’re the ones who take the call -- send it to the right agency -- and get the proper help sent out.

If this shortage gets worse for Westmoreland County, Good said for some it could be a matter of life and death.

“If we can’t answer the phone fast enough to get the help, then there’s going to be a delayed response,” Good said. “It’s basically a domino effect with all of the emergency services that are struggling.”

Keeping dispatchers is one of the biggest challenges for Westmoreland County. Good said dispatchers will often go to a different county that pays more.

Right now, they are negotiating with their union to pay dispatchers more.

It also takes a long time to train a dispatcher because they have to know the inner workings of the whole county.

“It’s six months till they actually get from day one until they’re on their own, by themselves, taking a 911 call or dispatching fire, police, or EMS,” Good said.

They have 10 in training right now, but not all of them will complete it. That’s why the 911 center wants to get the word out in hopes more people will apply for what Good believes is a rewarding job.

“Each and every day lives are saved because of the work that is done within the Westmoreland County 911 center,” Good said.

If you want more information or would like to apply to become a dispatcher, click here to visit the county’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group