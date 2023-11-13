Local

Westmoreland County coroner releases identity of woman found dead in pond

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

New Stanton pond Crews working to drain a pond in New Stanton where a woman was found dead.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner has released the identity of a woman whose body was found in a New Stanton Borough pond last week.

Coroner Tim Carson identified the woman as Kele Diane Townsend, 34, of Jeannette. Authorities learned Townsend’s identity the same day as she was found but withheld her name while notifying next-of-kin.

RELATED COVERAGE >> State police identify woman found dead in Westmoreland County pond

Townsend was found in a pond off Broadview Road. The coroner used medical records, physical stature, teeth, tattoos and jewelry to make the positive identification.

Her cause and manner of death are still pending while the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh medics respond to 15 calls at Acrisure Stadium during Steelers game, 3 hospitalized
  • Drake, J. Cole coming to Pittsburgh
  • Former Pittsburgh Public Schools police officer found guilty in sex abuse case found dead in cell
  • VIDEO: Monroeville police chief gives update on officer shot following chase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read