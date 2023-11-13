Westmoreland County coroner releases identity of woman found dead in pond

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner has released the identity of a woman whose body was found in a New Stanton Borough pond last week.

Coroner Tim Carson identified the woman as Kele Diane Townsend, 34, of Jeannette. Authorities learned Townsend’s identity the same day as she was found but withheld her name while notifying next-of-kin.

RELATED COVERAGE >> State police identify woman found dead in Westmoreland County pond

Townsend was found in a pond off Broadview Road. The coroner used medical records, physical stature, teeth, tattoos and jewelry to make the positive identification.

Her cause and manner of death are still pending while the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group