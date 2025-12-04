Westmoreland County couple accused of taking child, toddler with them while buying drugs

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police say they took their children with them when they went to buy drugs.

According to court documents, police arrested Gregory Do Carvallis Jr.,34, and Chelsey L. Palko, 35, during a traffic stop on Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Tuesday.

The 1990 Ford Bronco was pulled over after police said they noticed it failed to use a turn signal and was following the vehicle in front ot it too closely.

Police say they found heroin and crack cocaine in the car and hidden on Palko’s body.

Officers found a seven-year-old unrestrained in the backseat and a toddler asleep on the floor of the trunk.

In total, one brick of heroin, two separate stamp bags and 11 grams of crack cocaine were found in the vehicle, court documents say.

The drug deal was believed to have happened in North Versailles, police say.

The children were placed in a family member’s custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group