Westmoreland County man missing for over a month found dead in stream

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man who has been missing for over a month has been found dead.

Coroner Tim Carson said John Dofollo was found in a stream in the area of the 500 block of Westinghouse Road on Friday at around 11:42 a.m.

He had been missing since Feb. 7. His vehicle was found unoccupied and unlocked along Westinghouse Road in Derry Township on Feb. 5.

Dofollo’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

