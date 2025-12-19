Westmoreland County officials request closure of Elks Lodge where man shot, killed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Westmoreland County officials have requested the closure of a New Kensington Elks Lodge where a man was shot and killed this month.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, along with state liquor control and New Kensington police, filed an emergency injunction to temporarily close Elks Lodge 294 on Third Avenue.

In a release, officials cite an “inordinate number of incidents” at the lodge since 2022, including an assault and the shooting death of Jeffrey Ballard on Dec. 6.

Jeffrey Ballard’s brother, Steffon Ballard, is charged with homicide in connection with that incident. Investigators say the brothers were assaulting a man in a parking lot when a gun that Steffon pulled out discharged, hitting Jeffrey, who later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brother of man shot, killed at Westmoreland County Elks Lodge turns himself in

“Enough is enough. The people of New Kensington do not deserve the persistent disturbances and violence that occur at this establishment,” Ziccarelli said. “We are going to proceed in our efforts to curtail the unacceptable behavior that continues to plague this neighborhood.”

As many as 32 incidents — including violence, controlled substances and disorderly conduct — have been reported in the last three years directly related to the lodge, officials say.

Also, the lodge has failed to comply with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board orders and violated a conditional license agreement while the LCB’s refusal to renew its license is pending appeal, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group