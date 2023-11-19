Local

Westmoreland County residents line up for 2023 Greensburg Holiday Parade

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Greensburg residents were filled with cheer during their annual holiday parade on Saturday.

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg residents were filled with cheer during their annual holiday parade on Saturday.

Families lined the streets to watch the parade which started at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and ended at City Hall.

This year, organizers settled for a later start time to try to get more people involved and to increase the festive feelings.

“The kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Normally the parade is in the morning but this year it’s a little bit later so that we can all light up the town,” said Ashlea Lee with Toys for Tots.

The Grinch and a few Whos also made appearances.

