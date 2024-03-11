Westmoreland County teenager makes USA Kickboxing team

PITTSBURGH — A teenage kickboxer from western Pennsylvania has earned herself a place on Team USA.

USA Kickboxing says Riley Evans, 16, of West Hempfield made the team by winning the National Championships and Team Trials this past weekend. The 10th-grade student will make her World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) international debut in August.

Riley’s coach, Bill Viola Jr. says he’s confident in his athletes competing around the world this year.

“This was our most competitive and largest nationals to date. We are confident in our junior athletes headed to Budapest in August and our senior athletes competing in Chile [Vina del Mar] in October. Tatami champions from Chile will earn a slot in the prestigious World Games in Chengdu, China [August 2025],” Viola Jr. said.

Kickboxing athletes aren’t financially supported by the U.S. government and oftentimes their gyms have to fundraise independently. Which is exactly what Riley’s gym, Allegheny Shotokan “Viola” Karate, the only WAKO USA member in western Pennsylvania, is doing.

“We hope Pittsburgh corporations will get behind these kids to help and sponsor them towards Gold. These are honor students, role models, and the type of respectful examples we need,” Viola Jr. said.

For Viola Jr., the ultimate goal is an Olympic debut for the sport, which could come as soon as the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.

