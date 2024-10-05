Westmoreland County woman accused of neglecting her pets

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is facing animal abuse charges.

Court documents say maintenance workers at Park Manor were inspecting Nicole Anderson’s apartment on Sept. 23 when they noticed the alleged abuse.

Anderson’s border collie was underweight and in a cage full of urine and feces. Court documents say no food or water was left out for the dog.

Tenants also reportedly expressed concerns for the dog, stating it cried and whined all day and night.

Both the dog and Anderson’s cat were taken for a veterinarian checkup, which revealed the dog was in such poor condition that it could lead to serious disease or death.

Anderson’s cat had matted fur and fleas.

Anderson is facing multiple charges including aggravated cruelty to animals.

