Westmoreland County woman’s Olympic run ends in pole vault qualification round

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Bridget Williams Bridget Williams, of the United States, competes in the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

PARIS — A Westmoreland County woman did not make it out of the pole vault qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Monday morning.

This was Bridget Williams’s first time competing at the Olympic level. She and two other Team USA were trying to make it to the pole vaulting finals on Wednesday.

Williams, a Hempfield High School graduate, cleared her first two vaults but was eliminated on the third one because she couldn’t clear 4.55m.

The only American who advanced to the finals is Katie Moon.

