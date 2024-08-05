Westmoreland County woman’s Olympic run ends in pole vault qualification round

PARIS — A Westmoreland County woman did not make it out of the pole vault qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Monday morning.

This was Bridget Williams’s first time competing at the Olympic level. She and two other Team USA were trying to make it to the pole vaulting finals on Wednesday.

Williams, a Hempfield High School graduate, cleared her first two vaults but was eliminated on the third one because she couldn’t clear 4.55m.

The only American who advanced to the finals is Katie Moon.

