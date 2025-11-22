Westmoreland Elections Bureau settles tied races in unique way

GREENSBURG, Pa. — It looked exactly the way it sounds. The Westmoreland Elections Bureau put numbered pills in a jar, shook them up, and pulled numbers to decide over 200 races. Many participants said they enjoyed the process.

“One of the first questions asked to Benjamin Franklin was what type of government do we have, and his response was ‘a republic if you can keep it.’ he said that for a reason because a republic requires civic participation…so, it’s good to see it alive and well,” said participant, William Lewis Snyder II

“You felt that community! We are from all different parts of the county, but the jokes of ‘yay you won!’ or especially when there was a long list and the first person got the one, that was exciting because we’ve been sitting through round after round,” said participant Joseph Gongaware

Over 200 Westmoreland County races were decided in a jar on Friday afternoon after they all ended in a tie on November 4th.

Most ties were for judge of elections positions and inspectors. Others included auditor seats and tax collectors. William Lewis Snyder II is a retired civics teacher. Although he lost his race, he was thrilled to see the number of people who showed up.

“So many people showed up. I thought that it would be tumble weeds blowing through the hall, ya know,” said Snyder

Others, like Joseph Gongaware, pulled the number one. He will now serve as one of the Salem Township judges of elections. He says the stones are a much better solution than holding another election.

“Millions of dollars pour in to retain judges or not to retain judges and at the end of the day the people working the elections are getting chosen in the commissioners’ room with a couple of stones and I think it’s kind of beautiful,” said Gongaware

The Westmorland Elections Bureau said even if someone lost a judge of elections vote today, they still may be needed to work a different polling place. So, even those who lost may still be winners.

