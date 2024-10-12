Westmoreland Equestrian Center barn destroyed in fire

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn at the Westmoreland Equestrian Center in Hempfield Township was destroyed in a fire Saturday.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to 1265 Business Route 66 at 3:07 p.m. for a fully engulfed barn on fire.

A dispatcher said they don’t believe anyone was injured in the fire.

Our crew at the scene saw around eight horses that escaped the blaze.

Officials told our crew that the hay inside the barn is still burning and will be for hours.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

