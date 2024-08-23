Westmoreland Fair being held this week, runs through Saturday

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland Fair is still going strong, celebrating its 70th year in 2024.

The fair features everything from demolition derbies to animal exhibitions and all types of delicious food.

Channel 11 caught up with Bailie Merichko, the Westmoreland Fair Queen, on Thursday.

“I have 100 head of beef cattle. I only have 5 cows myself, they’re all show cows. But we have Angus Hartford crosses on our little small farm,” Merichko said.

The fair runs through Saturday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

