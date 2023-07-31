Westmoreland Historical Society hosts Civil War encampment

HANNASTOWN, Pa. — The Westmoreland Historical Society hosted a Civil War encampment and battle reenactments at “Historic Hanna’s Town” this weekend.

Over 200 reenactors participated in the event.

Visitors could brush up on or expand their history knowledge with the different displays and presentations placed throughout the area. Some were about Civil War medicine and surgery and others focused on artillery.

One of the most popular characters was an Abraham Lincoln impersonator.

Lisa Hays, the executive director of the Westmoreland Historical Society, said the location for the event was historical in itself.

“Hanna’s town was the capital of the first county that was formed entirely west of the Allegheny mountains,” Hays said.

