‘We’ve got to be very focused’: 1 year after Plum explosion, investigators still search for answers

PLUM, Pa. — On Aug. 12, 2023, six neighbors, including a 12-year-old boy, lost their lives in Plum when a massive explosion leveled three houses and damaged even more. Tuesday morning, Allegheny County Emergency Services (ACES) Chief Matt Brown provided an update to members of the media, as the investigative process continues into what caused the blast continues.

“This process is often rigorous and lengthy as investigators review evidence,” Brown said. “We cannot proceed with blinders on. We’ve got to be very focused.”

Brown said lead investigators met with 48 entities on Tuesday morning to develop protocols to further process evidence, including a hot water tank, found at or near 141 Rustic Ridge, the house believed to be the origin of the explosion.

“We know of appliances that were included, not only within that basement but within the home, each of those pieces needs to be evaluated forensically at this point. Some of them are damaged to an extent where metallurgical sampling needs to be done to evaluate what the metallurgy was of two different pieces or appliances that were attached — that’s the level of detail we’re at,” Brown said.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission concluded that there was no evidence of natural gas equipment causing the explosion. Brown said PUC experts will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation.

“When you’re talking about the appliances, it’s not just gas – something had to ignite as well, so we’ve got to look at everything. What were the conditions of the electricity related to those appliances?” Brown said.

All of it remains a somber reminder for families, the Plum community, and first responders who were there at the scene, as the search for answers continues.

“Each time we’ve had an update – we’ve met with the families, the homeowner’s organization, the local agencies, before we discuss that with you,” Brown said. “Our hearts and prayers continue to be with those families impacted and certainly that community.”

