‘Whatever happens, happens’: Steelers Offensive Weapon Not Sweating Aaron Rodgers Wait

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Like everyone else, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is just waiting to hear from 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether he will return to the Steelers or not in 2026.

“You know, I’m not really expecting anything,” Warren said on NFL Network Podcast Good Morning Football on Friday. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II revealed the team is hoping for an answer from Rodgers by the end of the month.

However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter thinks there’s a chance the Steelers could be waiting much longer than that.

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