Wheeling man dies after crash along I-70 in Washington County

Wheeling man dies after crash along I-70 in Washington County

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Wheeling, West Virginia man died after a crash along Interstate 70 in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

Between 4 and 8:22 a.m., a car lost control and ran off the road near mile marker six in Donegal Township, Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said.

Christopher Aaron Clutter, 35, was behind the wheel. He was pronounced dead around 9:15 a.m.

The coroner’s office said Clutter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

