Wholey’s Market celebrates 30 years of donations for Achieve with birthday party for Rachael the Pig

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market celebrated the birthday of its massive piggy bank that collects donations for a non-profit organization.

On Sunday, Rachael the Pig was recognized at the business. Rachael is a 550-pound bronze piggy bank.

Wholey’s said today marked 30 years since the bank was put in the store.

Any money put into the bronze bank is donated to Achieva, a non-profit that supports people with disabilities and their families.

“Achieva helped me through my bad times. and they helped me be independent,” said Jamie Lewis-Ojeda.

Sam Wholey said Rachael is not only an icon for people in Pittsburgh but also a tool used to give back to the people who support the market.

To celebrate the anniversary. free cooking classes were given at 10 a.m. and special samplings of food were given out to store visitors.

“She’s a monument and a testament to giving back to the community which we like to do,” Wholey said.

Between Rachael’s collection and Wholey’s match - Achieva received $2,852.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group