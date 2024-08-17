Wholey’s Market kicks off annual Lobster Grab contest

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Market in the Strip District kicked off its sixth annual Lobster Grab contest Friday.

Customers who buy live lobster at Wholey’s are given one ticket for each lobster they purchase. The ticket then qualifies them for the Lobster Grab drawing, which will be held on Sept. 9.

The winner of the drawing is then invited to participate in the Lobster Grab on Sept. 14. They will get 60 seconds to grab as many live lobsters from the lobster tank that they can hold and can keep all of them.

The record for the most lobsters held at the end of the Lobster Grab is 12, Wholey’s said.

