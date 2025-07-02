Widespread fog possible Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and storms again led to flash flooding across parts of the area today, but luckily, all Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire.

Light, occasional showers are still possible in the evening, but the heaviest rain has pushed into the central part of the state. As drier air moves in overnight, skies will clear, which may allow for widespread fog to develop Wednesday morning. Some of the fog could be thick, especially in areas that got heavy rain today. Take it slow.

A quiet stretch of weather is set to take shape with plentiful sunshine and seasonable summer heat through July 4th. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon and then again Thursday, but most areas will escape rain-free.

Heat and humidity will surge again this weekend as highs head toward 90 degrees and heat indices approach the mid-90s.

