Wienermobile to stop in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

The iconic mobile hot dog will be in the region between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

The wurst will make two stops:

The Baxter Park 2024 Fall Festival from 2p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31

The Shenot Farm Pumpkin Smash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3.

At both events, hot doggers will be handing out wiener-whistles and Wienermobilia.

