Local

Wienermobile to stop in Pittsburgh this weekend

By WPXI.com News Staff

Wienermobile

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

The iconic mobile hot dog will be in the region between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

The wurst will make two stops:

  • The Baxter Park 2024 Fall Festival from 2p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • The Shenot Farm Pumpkin Smash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3.

At both events, hot doggers will be handing out wiener-whistles and Wienermobilia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • 1 killed, several others injured in Fallowfield Township crash
  • Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read