Widely scattered storms roll through Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — An approaching cold front will bring widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm, and most hours will be dry, but stay weather aware as the strongest storms are capable of producing frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall east of Pittsburgh.

The cold front will stall and weaken over our area Monday, keeping humidity levels high and the chance for showers and a few storms around during the morning and again later in the day. We’ll get a little break on Tuesday.

The second half of the week will turn unsettled again with daily chances for thunderstorms and plenty of humidity. The repeated rounds of rain may raise the overall flood risk by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates on forecasts throughout the week.

