Winner announced in naming contest for Pennsylvania Turnpike’s ‘Super Snow Plow’

The community has spoken! The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s “Super Snow Plow” has a new name.

Nearly 1,200 name suggestions were submitted by the public in a naming contest for the Turnpike’s 550-horsepower tri-drive truck.

Of the top five names, “Plow Force One” received 400 votes to win the contest’s final round.

More than 140,000 social media users engaged in the contest, Turnpike officials say.

“Thank you to all who participated in this year’s contest. It was great seeing the enthusiasm from travelers across the Commonwealth,” PA Turnpike COO Craig Shuey said. “Our snow plow operators are a critical part of maintaining mobility and protecting motorists during our winter weather operations, and this contest was a fun way to engage the public with the important work our operators do.”

The plow truck tackled its first big snowstorm in January. By the end of the month, it had cleared 3,500 miles of snow.

Plow Force One can clear a width of 27 feet in a single pass using a front and wing plot, officials say. The Turnpike plans to use Plow Force One during heavy storms with another truck following behind, so all lanes can be cleared at once.

You can watch video of the plow in action below.

RAW VIDEO: Pennsylvania Turnpike's 'Plow Force One' in action

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