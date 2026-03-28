Winter-like temperatures hang around for one more day

PITTSBURGH — Winter is back... at least for one more day.

Wind chills are in the teens and 20s this morning, so make sure you have the heavier coat. Highs only rebound into the mid-40s this afternoon, but with a decent bit of sunshine.

One more cold night before highs rebound into the low 60s Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. There can be a few showers early next week, particularly late Monday into early Tuesday, but both days should end up mostly dry and warm.

Highs will soar into the 70s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front, which will bring us more widespread rain on Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures will cool into the 50s on Thursday and Friday before more rain arrives closer to the end of the week.

It’s been our wettest March on record, and it appears the pattern will stay unsettled as we usher in the new month!

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