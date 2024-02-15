Local

Wires, pole down along Brownsville Road; hundreds without power

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CARRICK, Pa. — Wires and a pole are hanging over Brownsville Road in Carrick.

Our crew at the scene saw yellow caution tape around a section of the road where wires were hanging.

A pole could also be seen suspended over the pavement.

Duquesne Light Company’s website shows over 700 people without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at the scene, actively trying to learn more about this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest.

