Witnesses describe moments leading up to hit-and-run crash in West Deer Township

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young man driving a dirt bike was struck by a white pick-up truck and left critically injured on the side of a local road.

The crash happened Monday night on Saxonburg Boulevard near Benjamin Street in West Deer Township.

Coming up on 11 News at 5, witnesses describe what they saw before the truck struck the bike. We’ll also have an update on the victim’s condition and what we’ve learned about the hit-and-run driver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group