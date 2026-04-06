Woman, 60, stabbed inside Aliquippa apartment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside an apartment building in Aliquippa.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Towne Tower Apartments on Franklin Avenue, according to a release sent out by state police Monday morning.

The victim was stabbed on her arm, and her injuries are non-life-threatening. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman told troopers that she was stabbed by a man who was unknown to her.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Beaver at 724-773-7400.

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