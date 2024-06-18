Woman accused of stealing purse during Washington County church service

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A woman is accused of stealing a purse during the middle of a church service in Washington County.

The theft of an unattended purse happened at the Immaculate Conception Church, which is part of Saint James Parish, in the City of Washington during communion on Sunday.

Churchgoers were unhappy to learn of the brazen theft.

“It’s a shame the way our society is going, seems there’s no respect for God or law anymore,” said churchgoer Elmer Swalin. “I just think its pretty bad when someone has to rob a church, just innocent people.”

Police say credit cards, cash and a handgun were all inside the bag.

Channel 11 spotted surveillance cameras around the outside of the church, and one of them captured the suspected thief. Police are asking for your help identifying her, saying she took off on foot.

