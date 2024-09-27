Woman accused of tying dogs up in Washington County facing charges

ELLSWORTH, Pa. — An Ellsworth, Washington County woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly tying her dogs up so tightly they couldn’t move or breathe.

State Police charged Krystle Mitchell after they rescued the animals yesterday. Neighbors say they’ve called police multiple times leading up to yesterday’s incident.

“The mastiff was real tangled up in the chains with the rottweiler... around his neck, around his legs. I didn’t know if he was going to make it to be honest with you,” said Makiah Bayus.

Officers had to cut the dog free and say he was unresponsive. Firefighters gave him oxygen.

Humane officer Cathy Cunningham, with the nonprofit C.R.I.C.A.A.T took the dogs to a vet and to get food and water. She said they are doing well despite the horrific day.

Bayus goes to Cal U and says when he’s not in class or working he would try to feed the neighbors dogs.

“I would give Pablo food and water. He’s back there by himself...I don’t think I’ve ever seen them give him food and water. They give these two, the ones who were chained up, they give them food and water sometimes.”

According to the criminal complaint, officers said Mitchell tethered the dogs in such a way they were at imminent risk of death of serious bodily injury. The mastiff was unresponsive and had to be administered oxygen at the scene. The dogs didn’t have access to clean and sanitary conditions or water.

