Woman charged for allegedly shooting into crowd of teens in Pittsburgh’s Perry North

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting into a crowd of teens Thursday night along Watson Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.

Police said Brittany Smith, 33, claims another child on her block threatened to fight her child. According to the criminal complaint, Smith claims that shortly before the shooting, other children on the block arrived at her home, threatening to fight her daughter.

Smith began firing into the group of teenagers.

Two people were taken to the hospital for graze wounds. Channel 11 spoke with one of the victims, Ariya Burton.

“The shots were getting closer and closer. It was like they were chasing us,” said Burton. “It instantly hit me, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ It was a burning sensation. I thought it was lowkey over.”

Burton says that despite being shot, she was not involved in the fight.

“It’s not like I was down there, like I was on my steps when it happened,” said Burton. “Everybody had already run away and she still continued to shoot,” said Burton.

Smith has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering a person.

