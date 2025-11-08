Woman charged in deadly shooting inside Pittsburgh barbershop acted in self-defense, attorney says

PITTSBURGH — The case against a woman accused of shooting and killing another woman inside a Pittsburgh barbershop is moving forward.

Prosecutors played video, where you can see the moments leading up to the shooting inside Bonez Barbershop in the South Side.

According to police, Myairah Carter pulled the trigger when she was sitting in the barber’s chair, killing Rayon Williams, who was standing nearby.

Carter had a gun underneath the barber cape, police say.

In Friday’s preliminary hearing, Carter’s defense attorney Ken Haber argued that his client was acting in self-defense after the victim was taunting her.

Haber also said the two women had a hostile relationship from several years prior.

“Instead of leaving, that person decided to confront my client, tired to egg her on, tried to get her to fight, tried to say she’s going to attack her, tried to say that if you don’t come out now, I’m going to be waiting for you outside,” Haber said.

Carter’s formal arraignment is scheduled for December.

