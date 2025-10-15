Woman charged with endangerment after 2-year-old boy gets into medication

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police say she left out medication that a 2-year-old boy got into.

Court records show Amber Hutchinson of North Versailles Township is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment, following an incident on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Rolling Woods Drive after 911 dispatchers took a call with someone screaming and asking for EMS before disconnecting.

While on their way, police were told that a 2-year-old child had reportedly gotten into sleeping pills.

Police spoke with the boy’s parents, who said they noticed the boy had some type of pill in his mouth, so they removed it.

Hutchinson, whose relation to the parents and child is not clear, admitted to being so intoxicated that she left medication out and within the child’s reach, records say.

That reportedly led to a fight between Hutchinson and the child’s mother, who claimed Hutchinson pulled out a wall charger she was using and shoved her.

Police say there were seven children in the apartment at the time, ranging from 4 months to 17 years old.

The apartment was in “complete disarray,” police say, adding that Hutchinson’s apartment has been in a state unsuitable for children during previous calls to the residence.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police say.

Hutchinson was arrested, and the boy’s mother reportedly stayed with the other children.

