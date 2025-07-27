Woman dead after early morning crash in Fayette County

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after an early Sunday morning crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers confirmed the one-vehicle crash happened on Route 40 (National Pike) after 3 a.m.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker reports Zoey Baughman, 20, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead on scene.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

