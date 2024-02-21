Woman found dead after utility pole falls onto car in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman was found dead after a utility pole fell onto her car in Monroeville Tuesday evening.

Monroeville police said a one-vehicle crash happened in the 2300 block of Haymaker Road at around 7 p.m.

The driver, Kimberly Andonisio, 46, was the only person in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haymaker Road was closed overnight but reopened at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Monroeville police said.

