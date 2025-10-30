Woman facing charges after police say she lit a crack pipe while on oxygen at hospital

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A woman suffered severe burns after investigators say she tried to light a crack pipe while she was in a hospital bed.

The Brentwood Fire Department was called to the AHN Hospital on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, where Monique Henrikson, 55, of Pittsburgh, had severe burns to her face, hands and hair, court documents say.

Officials said they found that she started a fire when she tried to light a crack pipe while on oxygen.

Hospital security extinguished the flames and Henrikson was transported to a burn unit.

She faces a felony charge of causing or risking catastrophe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group